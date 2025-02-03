Isle of Man firms Kelproperties and Tevir Group have recently been unveiled as the two Lead Partners for Mannin Cancers Support Group’s ‘Wheelie Good Cause’ campaign.
Launched during the Manx Grand Prix back in August, the drive allows groups, individuals and businesses to design and own replica motorbikes while raising money for a worthy cause.
All funds raised through the initiative will help fund the construction of the charity's planned support centre at Noble's Hospital.
Ciaran Doherty, Managing Director, Tevir Group said: ‘We are thrilled to support Mannin Cancers as a Lead Partner for the Wheelie Good Cause.
‘Supporting local initiatives that drive positive change is at the heart of what we do, and this campaign is a perfect blend of creativity, heritage, and community spirit.
‘We are excited to see the racing bike sculptures come to life and help raise vital funds for cancer support and diagnostic services on the Isle of Man.’
A spokesman for Kelproperties said: ‘Despite planning setbacks with our plans on-Island, Kelproperties has once again had a very satisfactory year from our interests and investments.
‘Our founder and shareholder has a long record of donating profits to charities and he is very happy to be supporting Mannin Cancers.
‘The work the group does on the island is inspirational. We thank all of the charity's volunteers for the love and care they show toward those needing to access the charity's services.’
The Wheelie Good Cause is similar to popular island fundraising initiatives in the past involving life-sized sculptures of dolphins and wallabies.
This drive however has been inspired by the island’s world-famous road racing heritage, with the TT Races at the forefront of this.
Mannin Cancers Support Group has struck a deal with a leading design and manufacturing firm to create full-sized fibreglass models of racing bikes.
Sponsors participating in the Wheelie Good Cause get to keep their very own bike featuring a design of their choosing.
A series of one-off, full-sized models of these bikes are being created for auction at a special event on the Isle of Man TT’s Senior Race Day later this year.
Chair of Mannin Cancers Support Group, Julie Stokes, said: ‘We are delighted and so very grateful to Kelproperties and Tevir Group for their incredible support.
‘This represents a huge boost to us as we continue our efforts to buy much-needed cancer diagnostic equipment and in providing local support for those already diagnosed with the disease,’ she said.
‘We are also funding the building of a cancer support centre at Noble's Hospital, costing approximately £2.2 million and expected to open later this year.
‘This will offer a warm, welcoming environment and support services for patients and their carers, bringing together essential cancer services under one roof.’
Anyone interested in finding out more about the Wheelie Good Cause and how to sponsor a bike should visit the Mannin Cancers website at www.mannincancers.com or by email to [email protected]