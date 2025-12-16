A new series of photographs documenting the Manx White Boys tradition has been released online, offering a contemporary glimpse into a custom that has been part of the Isle of Man’s Christmas celebrations for roughly 200 years.
Commissioned by Culture Vannin and photographed by Brook Wassall, the collection presents both the public performances and behind-the-scenes moments of the White Boys, a traditional seasonal play known for its distinctive costumes, sword fighting and lively street entertainment.
The White Boys, named for their white outfits decorated with colourful ribbons, date back to at least the 1830s.
The play features boastful, sword-wielding saints who engage in mock combat, dramatic deaths and revivals by a doctor character, before concluding with songs, a sword dance and a charity collection.
While versions of mummers’ plays once appeared widely across Britain and Ireland, the Manx White Boys are noted for their continuous performance and distinctive local character.
James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘The White Boys is one of the most riotously joyous Manx traditions, and today it is going from strength to strength as ever-growing audiences come to enjoy them.
‘Brook’s photographs beautifully encapsulate both the anarchic joy of the performance, and the community spirit which runs right through the tradition’s heart.’
The photographs follow one of the two groups currently performing, focusing on the Peel-based group, which is made up of friends and includes performers as young as 11.
Alongside action shots of sword dances and street performances, the series includes informal moments such as preparing costumes, travelling between locations and interacting with audiences.
- The Southern and Peel groups will be performing in various locations this Saturday, December 20.
Timetable: 10am Port St Mary, outside the Co-op; 10am Castletown Square; 10.45am Port Erin Railway Station; 11am Ramsey, outside the Courthouse; 11.30am Colby Glen Hotel; 12pm Michael Street, Peel; 12.15pm Castletown Square; 1.30pm Michael Street, Peel; 4pm Black Dog Oven, Peel.