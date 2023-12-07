The trend for employers to take a more active interest in their staff’s mental health was evident in a conference about the issue.
People from the public, private and third sectors were represented at an event designed to promote best practice on workplace wellbeing.
The Positive Health & Workplace Wellbeing Conference was organised by the Chamber of Commerce’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum, and sponsored by Zurich on the Isle of Man.
Representatives from across the business community, plus the public and third sector, attended the event held at the Palace Hotel in Douglas.
Chamber chief executive Rebecca George said: ‘The aim of the conference was to help all employers, and employees, by giving them the tools they need to make positive changes to the culture of their workplaces.
‘The island has had a workplace wellbeing event for several years which was organised by Public Health [the government organisation].
‘But this year’s event was the first one organised by Chamber, so it’s really an inaugural event which represents the start of a new era for the island’s premier annual forum to promote best practice on workplace health and wellbeing.”
The conference began with a breakfast followed by an opening speech from Karen Mercer, head of human resources at Zurich on the Isle of Man.
She said: ‘The conference was an excellent forum for everyone to share their expertise and examples of best practice.
‘Positive health and wellbeing is at the heart of Zurich’s strategy, both in terms of how we support our people, and the products we provide to employers to support their employees – so we were very proud to sponsor this event as an annual focal point on these important issues.’
There were stalls and stands hosted by a range of organisations involved in health and wellbeing.
Workshops during the day covered a variety of topics, including how to develop a wellbeing toolkit and how employers and employers can work together to create a workplace culture and environment which promotes good health.
Workshop leaders and contributors included Stephanie Hatton, Karen Mercer and Natasha Cochrane (all from Zurich); Mike Batey (EB Executive); Martin Hall (Atla Group); Rebecca Netten (MAC Group); Natalie Cellamare and Gareth Nicholson (Isle Listen); Wendy Ranft-Gerber (Health & Balance); Jo Posey (Life Lessons Nutrition), Carol Glover (Carol Glover Coaching and Chamber board member); Emma Riley and Bek Dalrymple (Simply Sleep); Juan Moore (RLC); Jayne Kennell (Swagelok); Joanne Pontee (PDMS), Gary Peirce (Hopes & Dreams); Amy Howse (Soundology); Swati Lohan (Quantum Healing); Lisa and Lukas Burri (BetterBe); and Claire Bader (The Wellbeing Partnership). Speakers and guests also shared ideas about how promoting positive health and wellbeing can be the key to unlocking the full potential of any business or organisation.
A key element of this discussion was the part played by diversity, equity and inclusion.