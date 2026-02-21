SolutionsHub has welcomed the Isle of Man Government’s renewed commitment to the iGaming sector, describing it as a clear signal that regulatory quality will remain central to the island’s approach.
The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, previously acknowledged it has been a challenging period for the sector, which has faced international scrutiny over the past 18 months. Employment numbers have fallen and a number of licences have been surrendered or cancelled following concerns highlighted in a national risk assessment.
That assessment found limited appetite for business from parts of Asia amid revelations that the island had been infiltrated by global crime syndicates using local businesses to launder the proceeds of scam operations in South East Asia.
Despite this, Mr Cannan insisted e-gaming remains ‘just as important today as it will be in the future’.
In a statement back in January, he said: ‘For more than two decades, iGaming has been an important and successful sector for the Isle of Man’s economy and community, offering a robust, transparent and responsive regulatory environment.
‘In the face of a more complex and challenging global environment, government has invested significantly in strengthening our understanding of risk and ensuring we have the right resources and frameworks in place to recognise and respond effectively to emerging threats.’
Responding to the Chief Ministers statement, SolutionsHub Director Lee Hills said: ‘For operators with strong governance and well-embedded controls, this environment is generally a positive one.
‘For businesses that have relied too heavily on policy documents without sufficient operational substance, it can be far more challenging.
‘In practice, regulators are increasingly distinguishing between firms that can demonstrate effective risk management and those that cannot.
‘Board oversight, documented decision-making, control testing and defensible evidence are no longer optional. They are central to maintaining regulatory confidence.
‘The Isle of Man’s reaffirmed commitment to iGaming should be seen as a signal about quality rather than volume.
‘The island continues to position itself as a jurisdiction of choice for operators that take their regulatory obligations seriously and are prepared to evidence that in practice.’