JTC Isle of Man has raised £5,300 for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation to support free heart screening for young people on the island.
The funds were collected throughout 2025 by staff taking part in a range of activities, including a photography competition, Christmas bingo and summer and Halloween-themed bake sales.
The donation will go towards the foundation’s work providing free cardiac screening for people aged between 14 and 35, aimed at identifying potentially undiagnosed heart conditions at an early stage.
JTC, part of the global professional services group JTC plc, provides specialist corporate, fund and private client services from offices in multiple jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man.
JTC’s Isle of Man team recently presented the cheque to members of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
Debbie Woollams, from JTC Isle of Man, said: ‘Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation continues to be a remarkable force for good on the Isle of Man. Since its inception in 2005, the foundation has saved hundreds of lives through its annual heart screening sessions.
‘In addition, the team’s tireless efforts have led to the provision of 600 lifesaving defibrillator machines across the island, significantly enhancing public safety. We are proud to support and celebrate the outstanding work of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
‘JTC Isle of Man is committed to giving back to the local community and is delighted to contribute to this life-saving initiative.’
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation was established in 2005 and organises regular screening sessions aimed at reducing the risk of sudden cardiac death in young people.