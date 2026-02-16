Culture Vannin has secured significant support from Business Isle of Man’s Domestic Event Fund to deliver a programme of keystone events celebrating Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
The funding will enable the Manx-registered charity to deliver a series of cultural events aimed at raising awareness, increasing participation and encouraging everyday use of Manx Gaelic across the island.
Alongside promoting the language, the initiative aims to generate increased footfall in towns and communities, providing economic benefits to local businesses.
Operated by Business Isle of Man, an executive agency within the Department for Enterprise, the Domestic Event Fund provides financial support of up to 80% of eligible costs for new events.
The scheme is intended to boost visitor spending and strengthen the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors in line with the Island’s Local Economy Strategy.
Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, said the funding marked an important milestone in delivering a historic year for the Manx language.
‘Support from the Domestic Event Fund is enabling us, as a registered Manx charity, to contribute to this landmark year with a wide range of accessible events,’ she said.
Ms Maddrell said that, in addition to promoting the language, the funded events would support the local economy, biosphere and the people who live and work within it. Each event supported through the fund is designed to create footfall across the island, encouraging engagement between communities and businesses.
‘It is our hope that people will engage with Manx by seeing it, hearing it and speaking it – and that the events will be both culturally and commercially successful, inspiring a lasting legacy for the language beyond 2026.’
Business Isle of Man chief executive Kirree Gooberman described the initiative as ‘a positive opportunity for the Island’s business community’.
‘We are delighted to support these events, which represent an opportunity for our business communities,’ she said.
‘By bringing events into the heart of our towns and city, Culture Vannin will help drive increased footfall and participation, benefiting businesses across the island.
‘Both local customers and visitors value businesses that demonstrate pride in Manx culture. It creates a unique selling point, enhances loyalty and strengthens our collective identity. We hope the Year of the Manx Language will inspire businesses and organisations to develop and host their own events throughout 2026, further embedding our language and culture into island life.’
The Year of the Manx Language is now underway, with events and activities being collated and promoted through a dedicated website. The site serves as a central hub for information on funding opportunities, including how to apply to the Domestic Event Fund, as well as guidance on organising and promoting events.
Blein ny Gaelgey 2026 was created by Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, of which Culture Vannin is a member. Culture Vannin is the trading name of the Manx Heritage Foundation, a registered charity supporting and promoting Manx culture and heritage.