MBS – an IT services business based in Tromode – has recently recruited Jonathan Hobdell who brings years of Laserfiche experience.
Laserfiche is a powerful but user-friendly process automation and content services platform (CSP).
MBS managing director Rupert Leaton said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team, I am sure he will be a valuable addition.
‘The clients we work with are striving to accelerate the digitalisation of business processes in order to deliver benefits to their customers, staff and shareholders.
‘We are helping them to use Laserfiche which includes market-leading no-code tools that allow you to build your own digital solutions quickly without the need for expensive IT programmers.
‘We have several exciting initiatives where we are helping organisations to make a real step change in performance.
‘For example, we are helping several trust and company service providers to digitise key processes such as client onboarding and ongoing compliance.
‘We have a package of 40 TCSP processes called EXCAPSULA that can really accelerate the digitalisation process.
‘Also we have helped Bath Building Society to substantially improve its mortgage origination process.
‘Again, we are in talks with other building societies about how can help them achieve similar benefits.
‘We are thrilled that Laserfiche has asked us to be one of their 17 premier partners worldwide out of their 600 partners, and the only Premier Partner in Europe.
‘That is a testament to the ability of our team and the achievements of our clients.’
Laserfiche sales director for Europe and director for partner development in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Mark Eyden added: ‘Laserfiche is proud of our international reputation, achieved by the quality of our software and of our global network of partners.
‘We are delighted to recognise MBS as a premier partner, reflecting its capabilities and the high regard it is held in by its clients. We look forward to many years of growth together.’