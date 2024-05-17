Douglas-based SolutionsHub, a leading expert in the licensing and maintenance of eGaming businesses, has confirmed that James O’Kelly has assumed a broader role in its senior management team.
Mr O’Kelly has been promoted to the position of head of operations having previously held the position of operations manager.
The firm say he has been instrumental in the success of clients during a period of significant growth for the business.
With more than three years at SolutionsHub, Mr O’Kelly has supported clients through successful licence applications and played a pivotal role establishing their operational bases in the island.
In his new role, James will lead the delivery of SolutionsHub’s award-winning service suite, as well as implementing operational best practices and new technologies in line with the company’s strategy at a group level.
Lee Hills, founder of the SolutionsHub Group, said: ‘James has been a key part of our team for more than three years.
‘He has led from the front and is a shining example in delivering client centric, industry leading solutions for our partners.
‘We’re incredibly proud to have supported James in his career growth and this promotion is a recognition of the hard work that he has put in during his time here.
‘Our business has experienced rapid growth in the last 18 months, and with James onboard to manage our operations, we are confident that 2024 shall continue our growth expansion.’
Mr O’Kelly said: ‘I am excited to assume this new and more comprehensive role of building upon the strong foundations for our existing and potential partners.
‘As a business and team, we are well placed to continue to deliver robust, scalable solutions and ensure that our partners can focus on building successful businesses.
‘With the company’s rapid expansion and ambitious plans for the future, I would like to especially thank Lee and Nick for their incredible support and for the new opportunity to lead SolutionsHub’s operational initiatives.’