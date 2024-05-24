Douglas-based law firm Corlett Bolton has appointed Jodie Bolton as a director.
Jodie brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having joined Corlett Bolton as an advocate last year following the firm's acquisition of Kerruish Law.
She has expertise spanning residential and commercial property, landlord and tenant issues, non-contentious private client matters and Isle of Man probate and mental health receivership applications.
Nadine Roberts, director and advocate at Corlett Bolton, expressed her enthusiasm about Jodie's promotion.
She said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Jodie to our leadership team as director. Her dedication and expertise have already made a significant impact on our firm, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role.’
Jodie added: ‘I am thrilled to take on this new role as director at Corlett Bolton. It is an honour to be part of such a prestigious firm, and I am eager to continue working with our talented team to deliver exceptional legal services to our clients.’
In addition to Jodie's appointment, Corlett Bolton is pleased to announce the arrival of Paul Beckett as a new consultant advocate. Paul brings extensive experience in trust, commercial, human rights, and administrative law, further enhancing the firm's capabilities.
Corlett Bolton has also recently expanded its legal team with the addition of advocates Camilla Rand and Rachel Jepson-Bennett.
Camilla specialises in private client, company and commercial matters and non-contentious probate and estates. Meanwhile, Rachel focuses on private client, personal injury, litigious family matters and contentious probate and estate matters.
Corlett Bolton director Sally Bolton also added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Paul, Camilla, and Rachel to our team.
‘Their diverse expertise and commitment to excellence complement our existing strengths, further enhancing our ability to provide exceptional legal services to our clients.’
‘With these key appointments, Corlett Bolton reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive and top-tier legal solutions to clients across the Isle of Man.’