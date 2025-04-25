The Abacus Trust Group has strengthened its Isle of Man team with three internal promotions and three new appointments.
Head of compliance at the firm’s Douglas office, Helen Edwards, has been promoted to associate director.
Amy Shanahan becomes assistant trust manager, while Sian Whelan-Ferris, steps up to the role of senior accounts administrator.
Riaan Liebenberg joins the client services team as a trust manager, supporting the management of complex, cross-border assets and working closely with both internal and external professional advisers.
Kimberley Neale has been appointed senior trust and company administrator responsible for the day-to-day management of a varied portfolio of client structures.
Michael Turley has been hired as an IT systems and support analyst, ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of the independent provider of professional fiduciary and administrative services’ systems, infrastructure and telecommunications.
Managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘It is always a great pleasure to recognise the efforts and dedication of our team through promotion.
‘Helen, Amy, and Sian should be congratulated for their hard work and commitment.
‘We are also delighted to welcome Riaan, Kimberley, and Michael to Abacus. Their appointments will help us continue to deliver the high-quality service our clients rely on.’
