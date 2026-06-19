Islands Energy Group has appointed Karen Lawrie as group general counsel, in a move the firm says further strengthens its senior leadership team and reinforces the company's commitment to growing its presence in the island.
Karen, who will be based in the firm’s Douglas office, will lead legal, governance and regulatory matters across the group’s operations in the Crown Dependencies.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Karen brings more than 30 years of international experience advising businesses across the energy, infrastructure, finance and maritime sectors.
‘She has held senior legal and executive leadership positions with a number of global organisations, including EDF Energy, Storegga, Subsea 7, Atlas Corp and AET Tankers, where she served as chief risk officer and general counsel.
‘Most recently, she was chief legal officer at Esyasoft, a global energy transition technology business.
‘A dual-qualified solicitor in England and Wales and Attorney in Texas, Karen combines extensive expertise in corporate governance, regulatory affairs, risk management, major projects and cross-border transactions.’
Graeme Millar, chief executive of the Island Energy Group, said: ‘Karen’s appointment represents a significant addition to our leadership team.
‘Her experience spans some of the world’s most complex and highly regulated energy and infrastructure businesses, giving her an exceptional understanding of the legal, governance and commercial challenges facing our sector.
‘Importantly, Karen will be based in the island, reflecting our ongoing commitment to building high-value professional expertise on-Island and another example of senior roles being located here to support the Group’s operations in the Island, Jersey and Guernsey.’
Over the past 18 months, Islands Energy Group says it has continued to invest in its Manx operations, expanding its local workforce to more than 80 employees, returning its customer call centre to the Island and re-opening public reception facilities.
Karen added: ‘I am delighted to be joining Islands Energy Group at an exciting stage in its development.’