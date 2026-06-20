Drink-driving has cost a Douglas man a fine of £1,000 and a one-year driving ban.
Twenty-seven-year-old Daniel James Kenny was stopped on Douglas promenade after police saw him swerving in the road.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Kenny was driving a Fiat 500 on May 24, at 3.10am.
Police on patrol initially saw him sitting in the car outside Piccadilly Court on the promenade.
He then pulled off and headed south along the promenade.
Officers reported that the Fiat was swerving in the road and they had concerns about the speed.
It went onto Church Street, then Market Street, where they stopped it.
A female was also in the vehicle, and Kenny said that he had not been out, but had been collecting her after she had been out.
He was described as having glazed eyes and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
At police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 50, above the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that Kenny, of Farmhill Lane, had no previous convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who handed in references on his client’s behalf, as well as a letter of apology from Kenny himself.
Mr Travers said that Kenny had been socialising the previous afternoon, but had not been drinking heavily.
He said that he had then gone home early, and in the early hours, responded to a friend needing a lift.
‘Regrettably, he thought he’d be ok to drive,’ said the advocate.
‘The reading of 50 would suggest he was perhaps only a short time from being under the limit.’
Kenny will pay at a rate of £100 per month.