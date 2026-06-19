International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has announced its sponsorship of this year’s Green Island Youth Conference, which will bring together sixth form students from across the island to discuss environmental and sustainability issues.
The conference, organised by charity the Energy and Sustainability Centre IOM and hosted by Ballakermeen High School, is due to take place on Friday, July 3, with around 100 students expected to attend the event.
The programme will focus on a range of topics including climate change, renewable energy, material consumption, waste management and sustainable economies.
Students will take part in keynote sessions, hear from guest speakers and participate in interactive workshops designed to explore practical solutions to environmental challenges.
Breakout sessions will also encourage participants to consider issues such as how the Isle of Man could meet its future energy needs, reduce its environmental impact and develop a resilient economy.
The conference will open with an address from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and conclude with closing remarks from Education Minister Daphne Caine, while speakers from industry, science, education and sustainability sectors are also expected to contribute throughout the day.
IFGL chief executive Rob Allen said: ‘We are delighted to support the second Green Island Youth Conference and help young people explore important environmental challenges facing our community.
‘As a business, we believe in backing initiatives that encourage informed discussion and fresh thinking. The conference reflects values at the heart of our ESG commitment, and we are proud to play a part in making it possible.’
Dr David Quirk and Ralph Peake, directors for the Energy and Sustainability Centre added: ‘We are very grateful for IFGL’s support, which helps us bring together the island’s 16 to 18 year old’s who are already thinking about careers and how the world will develop in their lifetime.’