PwC Isle of Man has appointed Kate Brummitt as tax manager.
The Douglas-based firm that offers audit, assurance, consulting and tax services says Kate brings a wealth of tax experience to the role including specialist knowledge and skills in dealing with indirect tax and VAT compliance.
Kate is responsible for supporting local and international clients across a number of industries with a wide range of tax compliance solutions, structures and reviews, and VAT compliance, as well as assisting with tax advisory matters.
Kate began her tax career in the Isle of Man Customs and Excise division in 2017 where she completed the rigorous HMRC indirect tax training pathway.
During this time, she gained experience as an assurance officer ensuring indirect tax compliance across a range of businesses.
Kate’s career progressed when she was promoted to registration and advice manager responsible for all technical queries especially those across the financial services, gaming, yachting, and aviation sectors.
Kate oversaw all the VAT registration applications and developed an in-depth knowledge in VAT registration matters.
Alongside this, she developed a ‘VAT basics’ training programme and ‘changes to legislation’ awareness sessions for local businesses.
During Kate’s time at Customs and Excise she gained invaluable skills as a manager undertaking her Institute of Leadership and Management Level 5 courses along with various other coaching and people management courses.
Since joining PwC Isle of Man, Kate has progressed in studying for the Chartered Tax Adviser qualification with the Chartered Institute of Taxation, the leading tax professional body in the UK. Partway through the qualification, Kate will soon be ATT qualified as a taxation technician - an important step towards achieving chartered status.
Ferran Munoz-Lopez, partner and tax leader at PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘Kate is an integral addition to our tax line of service, bringing management experience of leading a large team and a personal approach to support our clients’ tax challenges.
‘In the current economic climate and with ever-evolving tax compliance, it is crucial for businesses to ensure they are structured properly to minimise risk.
‘Kate brings a highly sought after skill set that we are pleased to be able to offer, with expertise in indirect tax and specifically VAT, as well as tax advisory services in meeting and reviewing economic substance requirements.’