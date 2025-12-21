An Isle of Man law firm has confirmed a rolling annual donation to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service, which provides emergency care to patients on the island.
Appleby said it will donate £1,500 each year to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), which delivers critical care by air and road across the North East of England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and the Isle of Man.
GNAAS has worked in partnership with Manx Care since March 2022 and is the island’s official emergency air ambulance service. Its specialist teams have attended more than 70 incidents locally since operations began, providing advanced pre-hospital care to patients who are seriously ill or injured.
The service is able to carry out complex procedures at the scene, including pre-hospital anaesthesia and blood transfusions, and can also arrange direct helicopter transfers to specialist trauma centres in the UK to ensure patients receive urgent treatment as quickly as possible.
Appleby said its donation would help support essential equipment, training and operational costs associated with delivering the service to the island. It is estimated that GNAAS needs to raise at least £124,000 each year to meet the additional costs of operating in the Isle of Man.
The firm recently welcomed members of the GNAAS team to its Isle of Man office to learn more about the charity’s work and how it could be supported.
Tom Brook, a partner at Appleby Isle of Man, said the value of the service to the local community was significant.
‘Living on an island, the value of the life-saving service provided by GNAAS to the Isle of Man community cannot be overstated,’ he said. ‘We are delighted to provide an ongoing contribution to help fund this essential emergency service.’
‘This contribution will enable our team to continue helping critically ill and injured patients within the community,’ she said.
Further information about the charity is available via its website.