HSBC has appointed Keshav Sivakumar to the position of relationship director within its corporate and institutional banking division in the Isle of Man.
The bank say that in his new role, Mr Sivakumar will focus on supporting businesses in the island with their international growth and expansion ambitions.
He’ll also be supporting businesses with their sustainability goals and introducing clients to the bank’s recently launched ‘sustainability tracker’.
This is a free-to-use online tool that enables businesses to assess their current sustainability status.
It enables them to prioritise their next steps through a tailored self-assessment process and help them to understand how they can achieve their sustainability targets.
Keshav has worked at HSBC for more than seven years in various corporate banking roles across the India region, primarily supporting both large corporate and mid-market groups headquartered in India, and the Indian subsidiaries of large, global businesses.
Keshav also holds an MBA from the University of Madras.
Commenting on Keshav’s appointment, Shibaji Dasgupta, HSBC head of corporate and institutional banking – Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Keshav.
‘His experience and knowledge of aiding a broad range of internationally dynamic organisations with their growth ambitions, combined with his enthusiasm for supporting businesses with their sustainability targets, will undoubtedly make him a hugely valuable member of the Isle of Man team.’
