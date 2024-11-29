KPMG in the Crown Dependencies has announced a series of senior promotions, with three Isle of Man-based staff taking on key leadership roles.
Kerry Fenna has been promoted to Director and Chief Risk Officer, alongside Esther Marks, who becomes a Director, and David Watterson, who steps into the role of Associate Director.
The promotions reflect the Douglas-based accountancy firms ongoing commitment to recognising and developing talent within its ranks.
Kerry Fenna’s appointment as Chief Risk Officer highlights her expertise in managing organisational risk and ensuring compliance in a challenging and evolving regulatory environment.
Esther Marks’ promotion to Director further strengthens the firm’s leadership team, while David Watterson’s move to Associate Director underscores his valuable contributions to the business.
These advancements come as part of a broader round of promotions across KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, with 15 staff members being elevated to Director and Associate Director roles. The promotions span departments such as Audit, Tax, Advisory, and Business Support, highlighting the breadth of expertise within the firm.
Dermot Dempsey, Territory Lead Partner at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, praised the newly promoted staff, saying: ‘We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have reached this important career milestone.
‘Their promotions are well-deserved and highlight the depth of talent we have within our firm.
‘They will play a crucial role in driving our business forward and delivering exceptional service to our clients.’
While the Isle of Man plays a central role in this announcement, the promotions also extend to KPMG’s offices in Guernsey and Jersey.
Across the Crown Dependencies, KPMG say the firm’s leadership team continues to grow, driven by a focus on delivering exceptional client service and fostering professional development.