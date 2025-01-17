Audit, tax and advisory services provider KPMG has appointed Neil Kelly to the role of advisory partner based in its Douglas office.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street-based firm said: ‘Neil brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further strengthening KPMG's advisory capabilities across the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
‘Neil joins KPMG with more than 20 years of experience across a range of sectors, having most recently spent 10 years as founding chief financial officer at Isle of Man-headquartered technology and telecoms service provider plan.com.
‘His extensive background in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, business strategy and digital transformation will be invaluable as KPMG continues to expand its services and support clients in navigating complex business challenges.’
Mr Kelly added: ‘Having spent the last 18 years of my career delivering growth and transformation across a number of businesses, I am now looking forward to bringing the skills and knowledge that I have gained to the advisory function of the business.
‘I am very pleased to join the firm and am hopeful that I can bring an external perspective to the business, to further enhance the professional offering and drive growth.’
In his new role, Neil will work with the wider KPMG Islands Group Advisory teams on enhancing KPMG's advisory offerings, driving innovation, and delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients.
The Isle of Man office’s lead partner Nick Quayle said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Neil to the team.
‘His extensive experience and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our firm. We are confident that Neil will play a key role in helping our clients achieve their strategic objectives.’