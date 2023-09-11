Finance services company Canaccord Genuity Wealth International Limited (Canaccord Genuity) has appointed Jamie Lang as an investment manager in the Isle of Man.
Mr Lang has worked in the island’s finance sector for more than 15 years and brings experience of both retail and private banking to his new role.
He looks after a portfolio of what the industry calls ‘high-net-worth’ clients.
Mr Lang said: ‘Canaccord Genuity has an outstanding reputation, a culture that is closely aligned with my own values and a commitment to promoting continuous professional development of their staff, which resonates with my own long-term aspirations for career growth.
‘Canaccord Genuity’s track record of providing bespoke investment management and stockbroking solutions based on a deep understanding of each client’s requirements struck a chord with my own belief in the power of personalised, client-centric service. I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter of my career.’
Tom Richards, head of Canaccord Genuity in the Isle of Man, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jamie Lang into our highly specialised team in the Isle of Man.
‘He brings with him significant experience in providing wealth management solutions to high value clients. Jamie is an important addition as we continue to expand our services to professional and private clients, both here in the Isle of Man and internationally.’
Mr Lang is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and has completed the Private Client Investment Advice and Management exam, as well as the Certificate in Advanced Financial Planning.
In 2020 he was recognised in the Citywealth Future Leaders awards and, two years later, named in the Citywealth Top 40 Under 40 list.
Let us know about appointments in your workplace.
We’re not just interested in the private sector. We’d also like to hear from public sector organisations and charities.