A law firm has given an Isle of Man charity a much-needed financial boost.
DQ Advocates has officially become a Business Investor Member of the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT).
Graham Makepeace-Warne, Head of Engagement and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the MWT, recently visited the Douglas-based practice of DQ Advocates to present the company with a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ and acknowledge the firm’s support.
Founded in 1973, the MWT is the Isle of Man’s leading nature conservation charity.
Its members, staff and volunteers all work to protect and conserve the island’s wildlife.
Companies, organisations and individuals can donate £1,000 for the charity in order to become investors in the trust.
DQ Advocates Associate Director, Adam Killip, who received the certificate on behalf of the company, said the work the organisation carries out is invaluable.
‘There is no doubt that the Isle of Man’s land and waters are rich in wildlife, where nature matters to all. The MWT is committed to bring people closer to nature, protecting the incredible species that call the Isle of Man home by understanding what they need and creating spaces where they can flourish.
‘We are delighted to sign up to business investor membership, the highest corporate membership category, contributing to a charity which makes a tangible difference on the island conserving our irreplaceable natural heritage.’
DQ Advocates is a leading law firm based in the Isle of Man, specialising in areas including corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, insolvency and restructuring, regulatory and compliance and tax and pensions.
As sponsors of the recent Douglas Choral Union production of Evita, DQ Advocates also arranged for two bucket collections during the performances.
The collections raised £300 and all proceeds were donated to the MWT.