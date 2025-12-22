Ms Kerruish will work with communities across the island to help develop and promote the Year of the Manx Language, which is set to run throughout 2026.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘Tiffany brings a whole host of experience in terms of marketing and event management, and is someone who knows the importance of welcoming new people to the language, to make sure everyone feels like they have a “way in” to the celebrations.’
Ms Kerruish said: ‘We already have some exciting events in the calendar, and we are hearing of new ideas all of the time.
‘The Year is community-driven which means that we’d love you to find a way to include some Manx in an event and become part of the story – whether as an individual, community group or a business, there are so many ways to come on-board with this year-long celebration of Manx.’
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, added: ‘It’s absolutely wonderful to have such an amazing communicator as Tiffany join the team for our special year throughout 2026.
‘As a Manx learner and musician, she knows how much fun getting involved can be, and she will be a brilliant ambassador for the Year and the island!’
The Year of the Manx Language is described as a year-long celebration aimed at promoting the Manx language to both speakers and non-speakers. It is intended to be accessible and welcoming, offering opportunities for participation for island residents and visitors alike.
The initiative is organised by the Manx Language Network, Jeebin, which brings together individuals and organisations working to support and develop the language.
Organisers have emphasised that involvement can range from simple everyday use of Manx greetings to attending events or taking part in structured learning opportunities.
Manx is recognised as an important element of the Isle of Man’s cultural heritage and UNESCO Biosphere status. In recent years, interest in the language has continued to grow, with increasing numbers of learners and speakers across the island.
Planned activities for 2026 include Treisht26 creative projects, traditional ceilis and concerts, as well as special additions to established events such as the Manx Folk Awards and the Yn Chruinnaght Inter-Celtic Festival.
Introductory ‘Welcome to the Year of the Manx Language’ sessions are scheduled to take place across the island in January 2026, providing opportunities for people to learn more about the programme and connect with others interested in getting involved.