Independent corporate and trust services provider Sentient International has promoted Lesley-Anne (Lesley) Walker to the role of associate director within its Ronaldsway office.
Lesley joined the firm in 2018 as head of marketing, later becoming head of new business and marketing, playing a pivotal role in driving the growth, visibility and strategic positioning of the firm.
A spokesperson for the Jet Centre-based business said: ‘With more than 17 years’ experience in business development and marketing within the trust and corporate services sector - including luxury asset markets such as yachting and aviation, which align closely with Sentient International’s sophisticated client base - Lesley has spent the past five years leading the firm’s business development and marketing strategy.
‘She has cultivated intermediary relationships, serving as the primary point of contact for all new enquiries, guiding clients seamlessly through the onboarding process.
‘Having quickly become an integral part of the team because of her commitment to excellence, strategic approach to business growth and dedication to client service, which have been key drivers in strengthening the company’s profile across multiple jurisdictions, Lesley’s promotion reflects Sentient International’s commitment to investing in leadership talent capable of steering future growth.
‘In her new capacity, Lesley will help shape the firm’s strategic direction, support expansion into emerging markets and further strengthen the firm’s reputation for exceptional client service, bespoke structuring solutions and sector-specific expertise across multiple jurisdictions.
Commenting on her promotion, Lesley Walker said: ‘I am incredibly proud to step into the role of associate director.
‘Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of helping to shape Sentient International’s growth through our business development and marketing strategy, supporting clients across multiple sectors and strengthening our presence in key markets.
‘Moving into this role, I’m looking forward to deepening our client relationships, broadening our service offering and contributing to the strategic direction of the firm as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of an increasingly global and sophisticated client base.
‘Sentient International is a business that genuinely values innovation, integrity and long-term client success. I’m excited to continue playing a part in our growth and to further support our clients with the high-quality, personalised service the firm is known for.’
Paul Murtagh, director and owner of Sentient International, added: ‘Lesley’s promotion is thoroughly well deserved. Since joining us, she has made a substantial impact on the business, bringing a rare combination of energy, expertise and strategic insight.
‘She has been instrumental in elevating our business development and marketing capabilities, strengthening our presence in key markets and enhancing the way we support our clients.
‘The work she does is invaluable, and this promotion is a testament to her professionalism, hard work and continued dedication. Her contribution is vital to our success, and we are delighted to see her progress into this next stage of her career with us.
‘As associate director, I am confident she will continue to enhance our service offering, drive new growth initiatives and play a significant role in the long-term development of the company.’