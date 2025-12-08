A Douglas business has appointed a new banking operations director.
Jo Bridson has taken up the role with Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited.
The Hope Street firm says the position is a ‘strategic leadership role’ and that it will ‘oversee the bank’s operational functions and drive performance across key areas including payments and operations, first-line risk, IT and project management’.
A spokesperson for the Douglas bank added: ‘Jo brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held senior operational positions across Europe with HSBC.
‘Her extensive background in banking operations, change management, and strategic delivery makes her a valuable addition to the Cayman National leadership team in the Isle of Man.
‘In her new role, Jo will work closely with the managing director Jim Woodall and the board to implement strategies that enhance operational excellence, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
‘This appointment reflects Cayman National’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and supporting its long-term growth strategy in the Isle of Man and beyond.’
Mr Woodall said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jo Bridson to the team.
‘Her proven track record in operational leadership and her deep understanding of the banking sector will be instrumental in helping us deliver exceptional service and innovation to our clients.’
Jo Bridson added: ‘I am pleased to join Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with the team to build on the Bank’s strong foundation and contribute to its continued success.’
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.