The petition, brought forward by John Wannenburgh MHK and supported by the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU), has attracted more than 1,800 signatures since it launched during the summer.
It follows growing concern within the farming community about the visibility of local produce on supermarket shelves and the long-term implications for the island’s food security.
The issue was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year when the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture revealed that only 6% of food sold on the Isle of Man is actually Manx.
For an island with a strong agricultural heritage and producers capable of supplying high-quality meat, dairy and horticultural products, supporters say the figure is ‘staggeringly low’ and indicative of a supply chain imbalance that leaves the island vulnerable.
While public debate often centres around Tesco, the largest supermarket on the Isle of Man, campaigners acknowledge that it has gradually expanded its Manx range in recent years.
The petition argues that other retailers, including Co-op and Marks & Spencer, have made far less progress in promoting and stocking local goods.
The proposal calls on Tynwald to introduce new legislation requiring all UK supermarket chains trading on the island to ‘procure, supply and promote Manx produce so that it is available on the shelves, including seasonally available produce’.
It also urges the government to lead by example by prioritising Manx food across all public services, particularly within schools and hospitals.
With the rollout of the new school meals scheme already increasing the use of local ingredients where possible, supporters say the shift should be expanded and formalised.
In a statement celebrating the petition’s acceptance onto the December Tynwald order paper, the MNFU said: ‘Huge thanks to more than 1,800 wonderful people of the Isle of Man who signed our petition.
‘The petition had to jump through some hoops but has been accepted and is on the Register of Business for Tynwald from 9th to 11th December thanks to the hard work of the MNFU and the Hon. Mr John Wannenburgh MHK.’
However, the union was keen to stress that the petition does not seek to limit consumer choice or compel retailers to exclusively stock Manx goods.
‘We have not demanded that supermarkets are ‘forced’ to stock local, and we are not advocating for the removal of food choices,’ it said.
‘However, with Manx produce at only 6% of total food consumption on the island, our food security and recognition of the value of local food has diminished almost to the point of no return.’
Petitioners Sarah Jane Comish, Ean Parsons and Murray Cringle will now wait to hear how Tynwald responds during the December sitting.