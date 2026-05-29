The Isle of Man TT’s annual Legacy Lap will return this Sunday as part of a worldwide initiative celebrating women in motorcycling.
Taking place on May 31, this year’s event will form part of the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR), a global movement created to connect female riders across the world.
The Legacy Lap is a speed-controlled mass ride around the 37.73-mile TT Mountain Course on open roads and is expected to attract hundreds of participants.
For 2026, the lap will be led away by women riders taking part in the WRWR initiative.
Riders are being asked to assemble in the Pit Lane area at the TT Grandstand in Douglas from 8.30am ahead of departure at 9.30am.
Before the ride begins, a one-minute ‘Sound of Thunder’ tribute will take place.
The Women Riders World Relay first launched in 2019 and connected more than 20,000 women riders across 102 countries.
Lisa, a WRWR ambassador for the Isle of Man, said the organisation was proud to play a leading role in this year’s Legacy Lap.
She said: ‘Women Riders World Relay is incredibly proud to lead the Legacy Lap and to see women riders at the front of such an iconic event.
‘Seeing women at the front of the convoy sends a powerful message that motorcycling is for everyone and reflects WRWR’s mission to connect women riders around the world, inspire them to be the best they can be, and challenge perceptions of what women riders can achieve.’
The Legacy Lap has become a popular fixture of the TT fortnight, giving riders the chance to experience the famous Mountain Course in a controlled convoy setting.
Organisers say further updates will be shared over the weekend through the TT WhatsApp Infoline service.
More information about taking part is available through the Isle of Man TT Races website.