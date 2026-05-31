A lifeboat crew from Ramsey RNLI was called into action in the early hours of Sunday (May 31), after a yacht encountered difficulties approximately 10 nautical miles east of Douglas.
The all-weather lifeboat Ann and James Ritchie II launched at 12.26am in response to the incident. Under the command of Coxswain Mark Kenyon, the crew located the vessel in moderate sea conditions and thick mist, which significantly reduced visibility.
The yacht presented a poor radar target, requiring the use of VHF direction-finding equipment to help locate the vessel.
After making contact with the yacht, the crew confirmed that the two people on board were safe and well.
However, due to the poor visibility and the vessel's proximity to the Douglas ferry route, it was decided that towing the yacht to safety was the most appropriate course of action.
A tow was established at approximately 1.35am, and the yacht was brought safely into Douglas Harbour shortly after 3am.
A spokesperson from Ramsey RNLI commented: ‘The lifeboat remained with the casualty for a short time whilst a small ingress of water was investigated and addressed by its crew.
‘The lifeboat returned to Ramsey just after 4am and was once again ready for service by 4.45am.’