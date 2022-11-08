Subscribe newsletter
An online auction for one of famed Sulby watchmaker Roger Smith’s latest pieces will begin on Friday afternoon.
The white gold piece, created in 2021 for specialist auction website ‘A Collected Man’, features a unique custom dial and is one of only 18 Series 1 watches that he has produced.
Mr Smith moved to the island to work with George Daniels. He is renowned as one of the world’s top watch-makers, and in 2018 was awarded an OBE for his services to British watch-making
His watches sell for six figure sums, with one of his watches selling for £430,000. He and his small team typically make 10 watches a year, with each hand-crafted in the Daniels method.
Mr Smith said: ‘This marks only the second time a Roger W. Smith Series 1 will be auctioned, and I am extremely grateful to A Collected Man for agreeing to donate 20% of their profits from this sale to the Alliance of British Watch and Clock Makers.
‘This will be used to provide careers advice and to connect horology students to the 75 British employers we represent.’
The auction is live on acollectedman.com for two weeks.
