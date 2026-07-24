Kirree Kermode has been appointed sales and marketing manager at Manx Independent Carriers (MIC).
Talking about the appointment, a spokesperson for the company said: ‘Kirree brings a strong understanding of the island's business community, together with a passion for building lasting customer relationships and supporting local industry.
‘In her new role, she will lead sales growth, customer engagement, marketing activity and business development, helping to further strengthen MIC's position as one of the island's leading freight and logistics providers.’
Commenting on her appointment, Kirree said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to take on the role at MIC, which is part of the Heron & Brearley Group.
‘As a member of the agricultural community, I understand how heavily businesses across the island rely on dependable freight services.
‘Efficient logistics are essential to supporting local industries, and ensuring collections and deliveries are completed on time is critical to their success.
‘I enjoy being part of a strong team and joining such a long-established and respected Manx business is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity.’
Vic van den Heever, managing director of H&B logistics, welcomed the appointment: ‘We are delighted to welcome Kirree to our team.
‘Her knowledge of the local business community, customer-focused approach and enthusiasm for building strong relationships make her an excellent fit for the role.
‘Freight and logistics play a vital role in supporting the island's economy at a time of increasing threats of off-island owned businesses, and Kirree's appointment reinforces our commitment to providing reliable, responsive and long-standing partnerships for our customers at the heart of the island’s community.
‘We are confident she will make a significant contribution as we continue to grow the business and build on our reputation for exceptional service.’