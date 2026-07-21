The Isle of Man Government is maintaining close discussions with easyJet as speculation continues over the airline's future ownership.
The airline, which operates flights from the Isle of Man to destinations including Liverpool, London Gatwick and Bristol, had previously rejected four lower offers from Castlelake, arguing they had undervalued the business.
Responding to a question during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said it would not be appropriate to comment on a proposed acquisition of the airline while it remained subject to commercial processes and regulatory approvals.
Mr Johnston said the government remained committed to protecting the island's air connectivity through its Tynwald-approved Strategic Air Services Policy.
‘The Isle of Man Airport maintains ongoing dialogue with easyJet to ensure a strong and constructive relationship, as is the case with all the airline partners,’ he said.
‘The airport will continue to work closely with them to support existing services and identify opportunities for future growth.
‘The recent announcement of easyJet's new seasonal Geneva service, the airline's first scheduled international route from the Isle of Man, demonstrates the confidence that easyJet has in the island's market.
‘I understand that early demand has been very encouraging, and we look forward to continuing to build on the partnership in the years ahead.’
Onchan MHK Rob Callister questioned whether the island had sufficient airline options compared with previous decades and asked whether the minister was confident the island would retain strong air links with the UK.
Mr Johnston said he had ‘no reason to believe’ that connectivity would not continue, although he acknowledged that airlines ultimately make commercial decisions.
‘My understanding would be that easyJet will continue to service the Isle of Man because it is in their interest to do so,’ he said.