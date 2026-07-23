Judgment has been handed down in an unusual application before the Isle of Man Rent and Rating Appeals Commissioners.
It concerns urgent work that needs to be carried out to repair and replace 10 balconies at King’s Court and Queen’s Court, Ramsey.
Landlord Abbey Properties applied to the Rent and Rating Appeals Commissioners seeking a dispensation from the requirement to obtain two estimates for the works.
Director Joanna Lewin told the Commissioners that the balconies, located near to Ramsey Promenade, had become badly weather-damaged and there were growing health and safety concerns about many of them.
She said sourcing the right type and length of wood had proven to be extremely difficult.
Abbey Properties had been trying for two years to instruct trades people to carry out the works.
Nevertheless, it had only been able to obtain one quote from a local supplier who could source the required timber within a suitable timeframe.
It was estimated that the average price of a replacement balcony will cost around £2,500.
Under the Property Service Charges Act, landlords are required to get two estimates for works where a tenant may contribute towards the cost through the payment of a service charge.
The Commissioners said there was no Manx case law on how they should approach a request for dispensation.
They said they were satisfied that Abbey Properties had made extensive efforts to instruct a firm to carry out the works and had acted reasonably.
The chairman of the Commissioners had instructed the landlord to send a circular to all 138 leaseholders.
There were 16 responses with no one objecting to the works and many voicing support for the proposals.
The Commissioners agreed to grant the dispensation to allow the works to move forward as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the leaseholders.