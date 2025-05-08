Manx law firm Cains has appointed Kyle Sutherland as a senior consultant in its corporate and commercial team.
Mr Sutherland is a senior lawyer with a wealth of experience in a broad range of finance, corporate and commercial disciplines, including joint venture work, restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, asset finance transactions and private placement and listings.
Kyle was made an Isle of Man Advocate in 2003 and is qualified to advise on both the laws of the island and the British Virgin Islands.
Prior to joining Cains, Kyle spent a number of years practicing with the largest law firm in the British Virgin Islands and was subsequently a partner and head of the corporate team at Appleby Isle of Man.
Having recently taken time to travel the world with his family, Kyle joins Cains adding his extensive knowledge and diverse experience to the corporate team.
Tristan Head, group chair of the Fort Anne-based firm, said: ‘The appointment of Kyle is an exciting addition to our corporate team, and we are all looking forward to working with him.
‘His experience will further strengthen our corporate and commercial offering to our clients, here in the Isle of Man, and internationally.’
Kyle added: ‘I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Cains and contributing to the firm's continued success in delivering high-quality services to our valued clients.’
- We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible. Join the conversation!