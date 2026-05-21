Manx National Heritage (MNH) has appointed Richard Seed as environmental development and engagement manager.
The charity says the appointment marks an important step in expanding its conservation activity, developing volunteering opportunities and increasing public engagement across Manx National Trust lands.
MNH owns more than 2,500 acres of the island’s landscape from dramatic coastlines and ancient heathlands to internationally important wetlands and nature reserves.
The newly developed role will support environmental improvements across the island’s internationally significant Trustlands and will strengthen community involvement in protecting its landscapes and wildlife.
Richard previously worked with the National Trust (England), Manx BirdLife and New Zealand’s Department of Conservation.
In his new role, he will lead initiatives to strengthen stewardship of Manx National Trust lands, including sites such as the Calf of Man Bird Observatory and the Curraghs RAMSAR site.
MNH say he will focus on developing and expanding volunteering opportunities, delivering practical conservation and restoration projects, and encouraging greater public engagement with the island’s landscapes, habitats and wildlife.
Richard will also support delivery of MNH’s climate change strategy and oversee environmental monitoring and reporting.
Head of properties at Manx National Heritage Steve Blackford said: ‘Richard’s experience across leading conservation organisations, both locally and internationally, makes him an excellent fit for this role.
‘His passion for the natural environment and his ability to connect people with the places we care for will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the stewardship of Manx National Trust lands and create more opportunities for people to get involved in protecting the island’s natural heritage.’
Commenting on his appointment, Richard added: ‘I’m delighted to be joining MNH and helping to care for some of the Island’s most special natural places.
‘There is huge potential to expand volunteering, strengthen public engagement and deliver practical environmental improvements that will benefit both wildlife and communities.
‘I’m looking forward to working with colleagues, partners, volunteers and supporters to help protect and enhance these landscapes for future generations.’