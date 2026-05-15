Obviously, it is an ongoing task, but we have real assets for tourism in our 17 glens and many public rights of way, including the Raad ny Foillan, or ‘Way of the Gull’, the 100-mile coastal footpath; the Millennium Way, which is just over 23 miles and was re-established in 1979 to celebrate the millennium of Tynwald; and another favourite, the Bayr ny Skeddan, ‘The Herring Road’, from Castletown to Peel Harbour.