The Probus Club of Douglas has welcomed a new president and several new members following its recent annual general meeting at Douglas Golf Club.
During the meeting, outgoing president Eddie Fisher formally handed over the chains of office to incoming president Robin Rae, who will now lead the club into its next chapter.
In one of his first duties as president, Mr Rae welcomed five new members to the organisation as part of an ongoing recruitment drive aimed at attracting retired and semi-retired professionals from across the Island.
The club said it was encouraged by the response to the campaign and pleased to see new faces joining its regular meetings and social events.
Following the AGM and lunch, members also heard from fellow club member Jack Verity, who delivered a talk entitled ‘Blue Sky, Blue Sea, Blue Badge’.
The Probus Club of Douglas holds monthly lunches and guest speaker sessions at Douglas Golf Club and says it aims to provide friendship, social connection and stimulating discussion for retired and semi-retired professional men.
Topics covered by guest speakers range from local heritage and community matters to international charities and wider global issues.
The club is continuing to encourage potential new members to get involved and says anyone interested is welcome to attend a ‘taster’ lunch before deciding whether to join.
A spokesperson for the organisation said the relaxed setting and varied programme of speakers helped create a welcoming atmosphere for members.
Those interested in finding out more about the club or attending a future meeting can contact secretary Stephen Whittam via email at [email protected] or through the group’s Facebook page.