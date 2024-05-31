The Manx Telecom Group has launched a dedicated datacentre division, aimed at meeting the increasing demand from businesses for secure and reliable data storage solutions within the UK Customs Zone.
Under the leadership of seasoned datacentre professional Dave Cartwright, MT says the new division will ‘provide comprehensive support, and offer tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises’.
A spokesperson from the Braddan-based company added: ‘In a landscape where data security and proximity are crucial, Manx Telecom Group's datacentre division stands out.
‘Situated in the secure and politically stable environment of the Isle of Man, a separate landmass within the UK Customs Zone, businesses can trust in their data's safety and compliance without the administration involved with crossing a border.
‘Moreover, Manx Telecom Group's datacentre facilities ensure offshore data storage and private cloud platforms which are easily accessible, while their resilient off-island fibre networks guarantee access to business-critical data in less than 10 milliseconds from all UK city hubs offering unparalleled connectivity and reliability.’
Stephen Kane, director of commercial strategy at Manx Telecom Group, said: ‘The Isle of Man and Manx Telecom have long been valued by blue chip financial services businesses, the public sector, award-winning managed service providers also, Global eGaming operators, as a premier destination for high-quality Tier 3 standard data hosting.
‘Owing to its unique geographical location and highly resilient low latency submarine networks, Manx Telecom Group datacentres offer the ideal solution for companies across the UK and EU, in particular those seeking secure and compliant data storage options on a separate landmass but within in the UK Customs Zone.’
Mr Cartwright said: ‘We're dedicated to providing our customers with reliable services. Our goal is to offer businesses agile and easy-to-implement solutions, backed by our established infrastructure and connectivity.’