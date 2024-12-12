Mark Murley has joined MAC Financial as a senior independent financial adviser.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘With extensive experience working for some of the Isle of Man’s largest blue-chip employers, Mark brings a rich relationship and wealth management background to MAC Financial.
‘His most recent position was with a long-established stockbroking and investment management firm, where he continued to specialise in looking after local clients and offering investment advice.’
A graduate of Keele University, Mark qualified with the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment in 2013 whilst working at Coutts Bank, enabling him to provide regulated financial advice.
At MAC Financial, he will be the first point of contact for both our corporate and private clients, offering expert guidance on pensions, investments, protection, and cash flow management. He joins MAC Financial’s team of eight advisers.
Commenting on his new role, Mark said: ‘I am proud to join the island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking team.
‘MAC Financial has a well-earned reputation for offering bespoke, fair, and transparent independent financial advice, helping clients achieve the best outcomes for their unique situations.
‘I look forward to meeting MAC’s clients and building strong, long-term relationships.’
Rebecca Netten, head of corporate advisory, added: ‘Mark has been a fantastic addition to our team.
‘In MAC’s 20th anniversary year, his appointment has further strengthened our group of qualified independent financial advisers.
‘Mark has an excellent reputation for building trusted relationships with clients, which is something we highly value at MAC Financial.’