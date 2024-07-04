Four young Isle of Man accountants have passed their ACCA exams.
Barton Beaumont, Nicole Caley, Alex Kneale and Robyn Corfield are all now qualified accountants and celebrated their achievements at a small presentation at Manx Professional and Educational Services (MPES) headquarters.
MPES is a locally owned and operated business in Douglas that is committed to providing top-tier, exam-focused education and training for professionals in the accountancy and other fields.
Based on Duke Street, the facility has spacious classrooms, breakout areas, and kitchen facilities for breaks and networking and also is a computer based exam centre for CCA, ICAEW, Pearson VUE and PSI Online.
Once qualified, MPES invite their students back to celebrate their achievements with a small presentation and a celebratory bottle of champagne.
Barton Beaumont and Alex Kneale are both accountants at Utmost International.
They told the Isle of Man Examiner that they were delighted to be fully qualified accountants after a tough journey.
Barton said: ‘It’s a massive relief to get to this point if I’m perfectly honest, it takes a couple of years from the start of the qualification to the end, but all those hours of studying we’ve put in and all the time we’ve put in, it all seems worthwhile when you get to the end.
‘Everything you have worked hard for, with an end goal, to eventually get there is rewarding.’
Alex added: ‘MPES have been absolutely brilliant, I think it’s not just the support they give you as part of the course, but it’s all the extra hours and the tutors being available whenever you need them.
‘There’s weekends where you get emails at 2am in the morning from them, and they really shouldn’t be working but they go above and beyond to really get you across the line.
‘They set you up in a way that isn’t just about getting that exam passed, but if there’s another exam that’s going to be linked knowledge, it helps build and prepare you to qualify as a whole.’
We asked the pair what they’re most looking forward to now they’ve qualified and what the future holds.
Barton said: ‘You get all this free time once you’ve finished and it’s nice getting back to normality, that’s something I’ve been looking forward to.
‘You go through all these summers where you’re studying and you can’t go out as much as you’d want to be able to.
‘There’s an exam every TT week so to go out and enjoy both TT week and practice week without feeling guilty because you should be studying instead is very good.
‘I’m just looking forward to catch up on the things I’ve missed out on in the past couple of years.’
MPES was set up by Eddy Kewin more than 21 years ago, and have trained several prize winners during that time.
The future looks bright for these four latest ACCA Affiliates as MPES students end up all over the world, with one working with an F1 team and another working for Disney!
MPES are now calling for anyone who’s trained and qualified with them in the past two years to come along to their Graduation Celebration.
It’s being held on November 1 from 6pm to 8pm at The British Embassy Room.