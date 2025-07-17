A new Costa Coffee store is set to open in the west of the island.
The Isle of Man company ‘Fancy A Coffee Limited’ has operated the Costa Coffee brand in the island for 20 years, with the latest one in Peel set to be the seventh operated by the franchise.
This means there are now eight Costa Coffee stores across the Isle of Man overall, the most recent one of these being the outlet in Crosby situated next to the Co-op, which opened back in December 2021.
In a statement, Fancy A Coffee Limited said: ‘We are proud to be continuing to contribute to the island's economy and will be making a further significant investment in a building which is in a flagship spot of one of the island’s most scenic locations.
‘Works will get underway soon and will be undertaken by various local companies and contractors.
‘The new store will open in autumn of this year and will be open all year round with extended hours into the evening throughout the summer months.’
The new shop is set to be located at the former Harbour Lights Cafe building on Shore Road, Peel Promenade.
Owner of the Harbour Lights Cafe Bill Foster announced he would be retiring and selling the building back in April this year.
Mr Foster initially put the business up for sale priced at £45,000, but reduced that price to £35,000 not long after.
This price was then dropped to £20,000, before reducing to a final amount of £10,000.
It was announced on June 15 that the business had been sold, with a message on Facebook saying: ‘All sold now, thanks everyone - Harbour Lights team’.