CurrencyMe, the island’s newly launched foreign exchange and banking consultancy, has appointed John Cookson as head of client services.
In his new role, the firm say Mr Cookson will work closely with clients across the firm’s key sectors, including luxury asset transactions, iGaming, trusts and family offices, to deliver value-added support.
Mr Cookson joins CurrencyMe with more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry.
He previously held senior positions locally and internationally in areas such as wealth management, treasury management, banking services, and FX solutions.
Craig Wolstencroft, owner and managing director of CurrencyMe, said: ‘John’s appointment reflects our commitment to building CurrencyMe around client success.
‘His extensive background and proven track record will help us establish lasting relationships and deliver tailored solutions for clients on the Isle of Man and internationally.’
Speaking about his new role, Mr Cookson said: ‘I’m excited to be part of CurrencyMe at such a pivotal stage.
‘My focus will be on ensuring every client feels supported, understood, and confident in their financial decisions, no matter how complex their international exposure may be.’
When it launched last month, a spokesperson for the firm said: ‘CurrencyMe offers a value-added service for clients involved in high-value transactions such as purchasing aircraft, yachts, and property, while also supporting international industries including iGaming, trusts, and family offices.
‘The business aims to bring clarity and confidence to clients navigating the complexities of cross-border finance.’
At the time, Mr Wolstencroft added: ‘The launch of CurrencyMe represents a new way of approaching FX and banking challenges here in the island.
‘Our goal is to simplify the process and provide trusted, straightforward solutions for clients on the Isle of Man and internationally by using our exclusive partners.’