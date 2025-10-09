A special ‘Baby Loss Service of Remembrance’ is set to take place at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas next week.
Organised by Manx Care, this heartfelt service will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, October 14, and offers a quiet and reflective space for families and individuals to remember the babies who did not grow up.
The event will include music, poem readings, a candle-lighting ceremony, and moments of quiet reflection.
This year’s service replaces the annual STAR (Still Treasured, Always Remembered) event, and is open to any member of the public who wishes to attend.
Manx Care’s bereavement lead midwife, Dianne Rubery, said: ‘This service is a gentle opportunity for anyone affected by baby loss to come together, reflect, and honour their little ones in a peaceful setting.’