A new iGaming consultancy has been launched to meet an increasing demand for ‘cost-effective’ gambling licences.
iGaming Licensing is a new venture from the team behind successful Isle of Man-based regulatory service provider Global Gaming Solutions, which supports clients in acquiring top-tier licences, including in the UK, Isle of Man and Romania.
iGaming Licensing will focus on helping emerging operators and software providers which are looking to acquire more affordable licences in jurisdictions such as Anjouan, Nevis and Tobique.
The new venture is being led by brothers Mark and Tom O’Neill, supported by partners James Lees and Rachel Booth, who between them boast several decades of experience in igaming regulation.
Managing partner Mark O’Neill said: ‘Not every operator and software provider needs a top-tier gambling licence, the cost of which is often prohibitive for smaller, emerging companies.
‘However, it’s vital companies still ensure they are compliant and have a strong regulatory framework so they can protect their business and players and build a strong foundation for growth.
‘We’re seeing a significant increase in this mindset and the inspiration for iGaming Licensing - to apply our tier-one experience to supporting emerging businesses in successful, more affordable licence applications.
‘We are committed to offering only those licences we can confidently recommend. To support this, our website features a unique recommendations page.
‘Carefully curated by the licensing team, this resource outlines key benefits of specific licences, helping customers identify the option that best suits their business needs. While acknowledging that every operator has its own priorities, the page provides a clear, expert-led overview designed to simplify decision-making.