An Isle of Man trade kitchen supplier has reopened its depot following a 10-week refurbishment programme.
Howdens, based at the Springvalley Industrial Estate in Douglas, marked the occasion with an official opening by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, and Lady Lorimer on Tuesday, August 26.
The works involved investment and support from both local contractors and the company’s UK operations. The depot now has additional warehouse storage and a new showroom featuring design concepts for customers.
Depot staff gave the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer a tour of the site and introduced them to some of their regular customers.
Howdens depot manager Scott Hale said: ‘We had the pleasure of being officially re-opened by His Excellency Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer and were able to give a full tour of the business as well as introduce them to some of our regular customers.
‘Howdens have taken a significant step into future proofing the business on the Isle of Man to support the island’s trade with added warehouse storage, a brand-new showroom with design concepts to help inspire more people on the Isle of Man.
‘Although we can only sell through the trade, everyone is welcome to visit our showroom. We can even support you to find a tradesperson to get your jobs done.’
The company said the change was aimed at supporting local tradespeople and strengthening its long-term presence on the island.
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘His Excellency and Lady Lorimer were glad to speak with the staff working at Howden’s and learnt how happy they all are with their new environment.
‘Thank you to everyone up at Howden’s who made His Excellency and Lady Lorimer feel so welcome, and thank you to Mr Hale for inviting them to open your amazing new workplace.’