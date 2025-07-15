Throughout his tenure, Smith has placed a strong emphasis on building culture. Staff engagement, visibility from leadership, and a renewed focus on recognition and reward have been key themes. ‘I’ve made a real effort to be out with the teams, in our sites, listening and learning,’ said Smith. ‘We’ve introduced new channels for feedback and built a genuine sense of camaraderie. My message to everyone is simple: you matter, your voice counts, and you’re part of something bigger.’