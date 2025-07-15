As the Leadership Category Partner for this year’s Gef 30 Under 30, Prospero Facilities Services knows all about the power of a strong leadership team. We speak with Managing Director Matt Smith, six months into his tenure, about what’s next for the business.
Since taking the helm at Prospero Facilities Services in November 2024, Managing Director Matt Smith has wasted no time in setting a bold and energetic direction for the business. Building on the legacy of CEO and founder James Pettigrew, Smith has focused on strengthening leadership, accelerating profitability, and unifying the company’s identity under the wider Prospero Group umbrella.
‘It was clear from day one that James had built something with real depth, operationally sound, commercially agile and values-led,’ said Smith. ‘My job wasn’t to change the DNA, but to build on that strength and move the business forward, with pace, clarity and passion.’
A major part of Smith’s early work has involved improving awareness of the Prospero Group’s structure. Prospero Facilities Services sits alongside Strand Cleaners, Storall, Clean-a-Way, Krypton, and Manx Controls, each a specialist entity but united by shared values and direction. ‘We’ve sharpened the way we tell our story, both internally and externally. Clarity and consistency help us operate as one business, which in turn strengthens our offer to the market.’
In just six months, Prospero has delivered measurable commercial improvements. Under Smith’s direction, the company has increased sales, turnover and most significantly, profitability, a key metric in today’s competitive facilities management landscape. ‘We’ve tightened performance, deepened client relationships and leveraged our full-service offering more effectively,’ Smith said. ‘Clients now see us as more than a contractor, we’re a strategic partner.’
One of Smith’s earliest decisions was to assemble a new Senior Leadership Team. This group of experienced professionals has brought a sharper focus to strategy, greater operational control, and clearer accountability across all areas of the business. ‘We’ve built a team that’s not only capable, but energised, empowered and aligned,’ said Smith. ‘It’s made a tangible difference to how we operate.’
Throughout his tenure, Smith has placed a strong emphasis on building culture. Staff engagement, visibility from leadership, and a renewed focus on recognition and reward have been key themes. ‘I’ve made a real effort to be out with the teams, in our sites, listening and learning,’ said Smith. ‘We’ve introduced new channels for feedback and built a genuine sense of camaraderie. My message to everyone is simple: you matter, your voice counts, and you’re part of something bigger.’
As he looks to the future, Smith remains focused on three core priorities: building high-performing teams within every division, embedding a culture of continuous improvement and driving commercial growth, and not losing sight of the people behind the business.
‘These first six months have been fast-paced, energising and full of potential,’ said Smith. ‘I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but I’m even more excited about what’s coming next. The best is absolutely yet to come.’