The number of staff employed across government has fallen for the first time in two years.
This is despite increases in the number of frontline healthcare staff and police officers.
Figures were released in the third quarterly report into the size and shape of the public service workforce.
For the period April to June 2025 the total number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees reduced from 7,842.3 to 7,810.46, an overall decrease of 31.84 or 0.41%.
This is the first quarterly reduction in FTE across the whole public service since June 2023.
Following the UK’s raid on the island’s VAT share, steps were taken to reduce government headcount, with the number of posts falling by about 850 between 2010 and 2015.
Since then, numbers have continued to rise, with Freedom of Information responses showing the full-time equivalent rose from 6,751.76 in March 2016 to 7,432.50 to September 2023.
Changes shown in the latest workforce report reflect the normal shifts in staffing levels that occur in any large organisation as people move roles, join or leave, and essential positions are filled or adjusted to meet evolving needs.
But Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has previously pledged to get a grip on the government headcount - and said greater clarity on the numbers being publicly reported was needed to avoid ‘confusion’.
The government said the latest report highlights the ongoing work to keep workforce levels ‘responsive, efficient, and aligned with core service delivery needs’ as well as fulfilling a commitment to increased scrutiny, transparency and reporting on the size of the public sector.
During the quarter the number of both civilian and warranted officers in the Isle of Man Constabulary increased along with more frontline staff in Manx Care.
This growth in essential frontline roles has been offset by a reduction in support staff within Manx Care.
Overall, the total FTE workforce across all core departments, excluding Manx Care, decreased by 24.01 FTE, moving from 4,407.04 to 4,383.03 FTE (-0.54%).
There were reductions in four of the eight departments reflecting a measured and proactive approach to workforce management.
The Departments of Infrastructure ( down 17.92 FTE) and Education, Sport and Culture ( down 5.73 FTE) contributed most to the overall net reduction. Across schools, University College Isle Man and the education, advices and support division, FTE decreased by 7.08 due to some posts becoming vacant.
The Treasury reduced by 4.51 FTE, and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture by 3.58 FTE.
The Cabinet Office saw an increase of 4.82 FTE, with limited term appointments made to support the government’s efficiencies and change programme.
In the Department of Home Affairs there were additions to the Isle of Man Constabulary of temporary and permanent civilian and warranted officers.
Manx Care saw a decrease of 1.65 FTE in the quarter, reflecting ongoing efforts to carefully manage resources, indicating a stable workforce position with only a slight shift in staffing levels.
Overall FTE in Manx Care decreased from 3,015.74 to 3,014.09. This small reduction this is the first quarterly fall in FTE for Manx Care since September 2022.