KPMG in the Crown Dependencies has appointed Nick Quayle as its new lead partner for the Isle of Man.
The Douglas-based accountants say that Mr Quayle will bring a wealth of experience to the role and a strong track record across multiple industries including financial services, real estate and gaming, making him an excellent choice to lead the firm's Isle of Man operations.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Nick has been with KPMG for 27 years and his extensive background in audit services, combined with his deep understanding of the local market, positions him perfectly to lead the Isle of Man office.
‘In his new role, Nick will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations in the island, ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality services to clients.
Mr Quayle added: ‘I am honoured to take on this new role and lead the talented team at KPMG in the Isle of Man. I look forward to working with clients and colleagues to drive further success and innovation.’
Dermot Dempsey, senior partner at the firm said: ‘We are delighted to have Nick step into this leadership position.
‘His deep understanding of the market and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence and support our clients in the Isle of Man.
‘Nick's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and opportunity for KPMG in the Crown Dependencies.
‘The firm continues to expand its services and capabilities, providing clients with comprehensive solutions to meet their evolving needs.’