Plans to create a new microbrewery in Snugborough Trading Estate have taken a step closer.
Odin’s Manx Beer Ltd is in the process of converting a bathroom showroom into the brewery after planning permission was granted at the end of last year.
Owner Rob Storey is building the 1,000-litre brewery with four fermenters complete with a grain store and cold room.
However, no malting will be taking place on the premises.
Odin’s also plans to have a small retail area at the front of the brewery selling the beer made by the brewery alongside branded merchandise although the beer will mainly be brewed for pubs and retail outlets.
An update has been provided which reveals the flooring for the new brewery has been laid.
Kemtile, a division of Stonhard, has carried out the work over a two-week period.
The first phase of the works saw stainless steel drainage installed on the site, before the flooring was laid.
Mr Storey said: ‘We couldn’t be more satisfied with Kemtile who provided us with a single-source service, delivering a robust flooring solution and drainage system.
‘Kemtile also accommodating our request for a logo into the Stonclad floor which wasn’t initially planned but Kemtile willingly incorporated it within the works.’
Mike Sleight, contracts manager at Kemtile, who led the project, admitted it was not a particularly easy job.
He said: ‘This project had its unique logistical challenges due to its location on the Isle of Man.
‘But our team led by the ever-reliable Ryan seamlessly completed the project, installing a durable flooring system that we are very proud of and the client loved.’
It is not clear when the brewery will be up and running but the plans appear to be progressing well.