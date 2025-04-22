A major new park could be built just yards from the Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool.
The two-hectare green space called Central Park will be developed as part of the Central Docks plan - a new neighbourhood that makes up part of the Liverpool Waters project.
The £5bn Liverpool Waters development is being delivered by Peel Waters, a subsidiary of the Peel Group, according to the Liverpool Echo,. The Peel Group also owns Peel Ports, which holds the land where the Isle of Man ferry terminal is based in Liverpool.
The project, which spans 2.3km along the banks of the River Mersey, will be split into five neighbourhoods - Central Docks, Clarence Docks, King Edward Triangle, Princes Dock and Northern Docks.
The full site stretches from the northern edge of Liverpool city centre to Bramley-Moore Dock, where Everton FC's new stadium has been built, which is close to the Isle of Man ferry terminal at Triskelion Way.
Last year, it was confirmed Homes England will pump £55m into a major housing scheme at Central Docks, the largest neighbourhood within Liverpool Waters and the city's largest brownfield site, which is found around 1km north of the city centre.
The plans will see around 2,350 new homes built as well as the creation a new public park.
While full planning permission has already been granted, new documents have been uploaded to Liverpool City Council's planning portal which shows with comprehensive scheme for Central Docks, including the creation of an interconnected network of public spaces.
Hundreds of trees are also set to be planted at the site as part of the park development.
Work at Central Docks started last year and the project to create the infrastructure to support Central Park is set to begin in September 2025.
Commenting on the timeline to deliver the project, the applicant says: ‘All infrastructure and parks are planned to be completed by December 2027, subject to GRAHAM (construction company) and Peel agreeing terms and conditions and obtaining final grant approval. Following this, Central Docks neighbourhood will be made publicly available.
‘As the delivery of plots start coming forward however, further details will be provided as part of their own detailed applications to set out how the construction of buildings will be dealt with and importantly, how access and safety is considered for those using the area.
‘No other interim uses are planned within the neighbourhood until the works set out in this document are completed.’
A Peel Waters spokesperson told the ECHO: "Following consultation and the final design process, the updated plans include a more inclusive multi-use games area in place of the previously proposed stake park area.
‘More details will be shared as plans are finalised. We are aiming (for) the works to begin in the summer.’
Share your thoughts on this story by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible.