Old Isle of Man bank building to become a Clear Pharmacy branch
Subscribe newsletter
A planning application has been submitted for the change of use of the former Peel branch of the Isle of Man Bank.
Under application number (22/01274/C), the building would be converted into a shop and dispensing pharmacy.
The plan also involves ‘minor internal alterations’ in order to make it fit for purpose.
The former branch, located on 28 Atholl Street in Peel, closed on January 7, 2021, and sparked a lot of public protest and questions as to what it would be used for in the future.
Clear Pharmacy already operates two branches in Peel, one on Atholl Place, which is across the street from the proposed new site, and one on Michael Street, the main shopping street.
The Northern Ireland-based company operate five locations in the island, the two in Peel, one in Port Erin, one in Port St Mary and one in Douglas.
The closure of the Isle of Man Bank branch in Peel, along with the former Castletown branch, sparked protests from local people, who complained that they would have to travel to other parts of the island for banking services.
This also led to some local companies saying they may stop accepting cash at the time as they could not afford to store it and transport it to Douglas for banking.
Despite a campaign, led by former chief minister Tony Brown and local MHKs, to attempt to persuade the bank to reverse the decision, it failed and both branches closed.
The Examiner attempted to contact Clear Pharmacy to discuss the plans for the new site, however, the company was not available for comment.
This application is currently pending consideration by the planning committee. The Isle of Man Bank is a division of RBSI based in Jersey.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |