Locate Isle of Man has launched the first event of its ‘Careers on the Rock’ series, which looks to give attendees the opportunity to meet Manx Care professionals.
‘Meet Manx Care - Young Professional Open Day’ invites Manx young professionals currently studying or working in fields such as medicine, health care, social work, social care and allied health in the UK to get to know Manx Care colleagues and explore career opportunities in the island.
The free event will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 1.30pm at Keyll Darree School of Health and Social Care.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘The event provides young professionals with the opportunity to ask questions, as well as meet and network directly with Manx Care professionals across a range of clinical areas and disciplines.
‘Following the initial session, there will also be a social event in the evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm for further networking and to build professional and personal connections.’
Paul Irving, director of education at Manx Care, said: ‘We are really looking forward to meeting with young professionals at this relaxed but informative event.
‘It will be fantastic to introduce them to colleagues from the clinical areas and staff groups they’re interested in, and I’m sure they’ll benefit from having a closer look around some of Manx Care’s settings.
‘This is a great opportunity for young people to get an insight into what it’s like to work for Manx Care and see our amazing facilities.’
These events are part of the ‘Graduates and Young Professionals’ programme being developed by Locate Isle of Man, which includes activities such as young professional connection events and the ‘Graduate and Young Professional Fair’.
Ann Corlett MHK, political member for Locate Isle of Man, added: ‘A focus on a skilled workforce in health and social care is crucial for the Isle of Man as it aims to improve health outcomes and ensure the delivery of quality public services, a key component of building a sustainable and vibrant future as outlined in the Island Plan.
‘By introducing our young professionals to healthcare leaders, this open day and social event is a wonderful chance to encourage interest, connect people and stimulate conversation about careers in the island’s health and social care sector. It also provides opportunities for meeting others at a similar stage in their career.’
Those interested in attending can book their tickets by visiting https://careersontherock.eventbrite.co.uk