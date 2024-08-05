Douglas law firm M&P Legal has recruited a senior solicitor to work in its private client team with particular focus on wills, probate and other estate planning.
Patrick Swanney has 14 years’ post-qualification experience in estate work and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.
He specialises in private client work and has extensive experience in preparing wills, powers of attorney and estate planning encompassing complexities such as residential care fee planning, trust formation and lifetime settlements. He also advises executors in carrying out their function as administrators of estates.
Patrick initially qualified as an English solicitor in 2014 and practised in Lancashire for various regional law firms. He has headed law offices in Blackburn, Burnley, Accrington and Bacup. He moved to the Isle of Man with his family in 2021, working at two other firms of advocates prior to joining M&P in April. Patrick’s mother is from the Isle of Man and he has relished the opportunity to relocate to the island with his own family.
Patrick also works with Hospice, Alzheimer’s Society, Age Concern and other dementia charities giving talks on how lawyers can assist as the island deals with an increasingly ageing population.
Amelia Quinn, head of M&P Legal’s private client team, said: ‘Patrick is a welcome addition to our private client team and brings with him specialist expertise and experience which will boost the firm’s offering.
‘In particular Patrick has experience of lasting powers of attorney as they were introduced in English law some time ago and are in the pipeline here by virtue of the Island’s Capacity Act 2023.’
Patrick stated he was very pleased to join M&P Legal’s private client team: ‘I have been impressed by the firm’s rigorous systems and efficiency which will help considerably as demand for its private client work inevitably increases.
‘I have a real passion for private client work and take a great deal of satisfaction from helping clients with their estate planning and related matters.
‘The Isle of Man has a predominantly older population and dealing with the legal consequences of parents living longer but not necessarily being able to manage their own affairs is something that more and more local families will be encountering. Careful planning for these events can help considerably.’