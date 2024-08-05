Patrick initially qualified as an English solicitor in 2014 and practised in Lancashire for various regional law firms. He has headed law offices in Blackburn, Burnley, Accrington and Bacup. He moved to the Isle of Man with his family in 2021, working at two other firms of advocates prior to joining M&P in April. Patrick’s mother is from the Isle of Man and he has relished the opportunity to relocate to the island with his own family.